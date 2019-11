Police: Sioux Falls Woman Scammed Out of $44K

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say a Sioux Falls woman was scammed out of $44,000 over the weekend.

Police say a 47-year-old woman received a call on Thursday saying she had a warrant out for her arrest and needed to pay. The woman sent $17,000 in cash to an address in New York.

Police say the scammers called two more times and woman sent more cash and $13,000 in gift cards.

Police say the woman made the report on Sunday.