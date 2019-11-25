SDSU Jacked to Have First Round Bye in Playoffs

SDSU Jacked to Have First Round Bye in Playoffs

BROOKINGS, SD… Despite losing Saturday to USD, the Jackrabbits got great news Sunday when they were named the #7 seed in the FCS football playoffs. As a result, they still got the bye they knew was at stake when they played the Coyotes. They will get to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family without worrying about having a game Saturday and get healthier in the process. Mikey Daniel hopes to get his running mates back in the back-field (Pierre Strong and CJ Wilson) but realizes it’s the defense that will matter most this time of the year.

Mike Daniel, SDSU Senior RB says: “The best part is that our defense is all pretty healthy. That’s what’s going to carry us, that’s what has to carry us throughout the playoffs is defense. Obviously we’re going to do what we have to do on offense, but everyone knows defense wins championships. So I’m excited to see how they play and excited to get Pierre and CJ back…”