Sioux Falls Humane Society’s Pet Food Bank in Need of Donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- During the holidays, food banks and pantries are always looking for supplies but this year the Sioux Falls Humane Society needs help too.

The Humane Society’s Community Pet Food Bank supplies food for both cats and dogs and unfortunately, the shelves at the bank are bare.

This is the busiest time of year for the pet food bank since families may not have the money to support their pets. Those at the Humane Society don’t want pet owners to give up their animals when finances get tight during the holidays.

This is why Allison Johnson, the Kennel Manager, is asking for donations, to help keep the pets of Sioux Falls fed.

“People fall on hard times and need help. Sometimes the only thing that gets you through is your own pet and we don’t judge people if they have a pet and they need help for a little while. We’ll give them food to get them through,” said Johnson.

The pet food bank is asking for dry food of all brands and says they will even take opened bags of pet food, as long as the food is in the original bag.