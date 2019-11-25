Sioux Falls Police Investigating Second Armed Robbery

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating a second armed robbery in less than a week in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police say at around 1o:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman entered a business near 41st Street and Marion Avenue. The woman had a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from an employee. Police say she left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as wearing gray sweatpants, a black jacket, and a pink stocking cap. The robbery took place days before the MyPlace Hotel was also robbed by a woman with a handgun.

“Because we had two robberies, short amount of time, both of them with guns, both of them women, that seems to point towards the same person but it’s hard to know. But I’d say it’s still fairly rare that we have women committing robberies,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.