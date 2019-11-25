USD Closing Campuses Ahead of Forecasted Winter Storm

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of South Dakota is closing its campuses ahead of the projected winter storm in the area.

On Tuesday, both the Sioux Falls and Vermillion campuses will be closed until after the Thanksgiving break. Classes will resume on Monday, December 2. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

USD is also reminding students of the following closures: