USD Closing Campuses Ahead of Forecasted Winter Storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of South Dakota is closing its campuses ahead of the projected winter storm in the area.
On Tuesday, both the Sioux Falls and Vermillion campuses will be closed until after the Thanksgiving break. Classes will resume on Monday, December 2. Online classes will continue as scheduled.
USD is also reminding students of the following closures:
- Campus dining will conclude food service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
- Residence hall convenience stores will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 26.
- U-Brew and the MUC convenience store will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 27.
- The MUC will close for holiday break at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
- The MUC will re-open Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.