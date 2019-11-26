Authorities: St. Cloud Man Arrested for Soliciting a Minor in Hartford

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities arrested a 24-year-old St. Cloud man after they say he traveled to Hartford to have sexual contact with a minor.

Minnehaha County authorities say they received a tip from Hartford’s School Resource Officer that the St. Cloud man made plans to meet a girl under 16 at Turtle Creek Park.

Through the investigation, authorities identified the man as 24-year-old Nathan Grondahl. Authorities made contact with Grondahl when he arrived at the park on Friday and arrested him.

Grondahl was arrested for child pornography, solicitation of a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Phillips says this a good reminder for parents to remain vigilant about who their children have contact with online.

“The importance of a case like this is internet safety. Being involved with your children and going through any of their iPad’s Xbox, PlayStation, any of those things that they can communicate with others,” says Sgt. Phillips.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office shared links to resources for parents.

https://www.icactaskforce.org/Pages/InternetSafety.aspx

https://www.missingkids.org/netsmartz/home