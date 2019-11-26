City of Sioux Falls Facing Major Homelessness Issue

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls is currently facing one of the highest rates of homelessness in the country, for a city of its size.

That’s according to a new report on homelessness compiled by the Augustana Research Institute. City and county leaders will hear the details of that report, along with recommendations on how to address the issue this evening at a joint council meeting.

The study was commissioned by the city and county following the collapse of the Homeless Advisory Board.