Johnson Expects Cougars to Be Competitive Despite Losses to Graduation

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The USF men were off to a great start before Tuesday night’s game with MN-Crookston. The Cougars lost 5 seniors including Trevon Evans And Drew Guebert who combined for 40 ppg last year. But head coach Chris Johnson likes the guys he has back…So can they be a surprise team this year? Johnson says: “Yes and know. There’s part of me that wants to believe that we can because we have more guys back than people realize and I think just focus on the 5 seniors that we lost, especially Drew and Trey and forget about the guys that are returning. But they’re also being asked to do different things and so we’re going to have to see. But yes, I think people probably just assume that when you lose what we lost that you’re rebuilding or whatever and obviously that might be the case but we sure hope not…”

The Cougars entered Tuesday’s game with a 4-1 record.