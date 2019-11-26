Lancers Off to Great Start After Win Over Jamestown

Lancers Off to Great Start After Win Over Jamestown

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



YANKTON, SD… The Lancers of Mount Marty are now 9-2 after Monday’s 93-88 Overtime win over Jamestown on their home floor. It’s the best start in years under new head coach Todd Lorensen who’s blended the young talent recruited by Cody Schilling with some junior college transfers into what has been a very formidable team in early going. Any time you can beat a nationally ranked team at home it’s important to the team’s confidence. Lorensen says: “I think any time you’re on your home court in league play you’ve really got to defend your home floor. You look up and down our league and there’s no off nights. I know a lot of leagues are that way, but for us we needed to get this home win knowing our next league game is going to be at a tough opponent on the road to kind of keep ourselves in the hunt in the top half of the league right now…”