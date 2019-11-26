Northern Wolves Head To Central Region as 4th Seed

Indianapolis – The No. 8 Northern State University volleyball team (24-5) is headed to the NCAA Central Region Tournament after earning the fourth seed overall. The Wolves will travel to Nebraska Kearney and face off against familiar foe and fifth seeded No. 7 St. Cloud State.

The Wolves will face off against the Huskies at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 5 from the campus of Nebraska Kearney. This is the fifth NCAA appearance for the Wolves and third straight at-large bid.

The championship quarterfinals, semifinals and final match will take place Thursday-Saturday, December 12-14, at the Auraria Event Center in Denver, hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver.