Pieces of Downtown Sioux Falls’ ‘Arc of Dreams’ to Go on Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Arc of Dreams installation, spanning the river in downtown Sioux Falls is becoming an iconic image in the city and now, people can a little piece of the big sculpture.

Made from leftover pieces of the Arc, theses small sculptures will soon be up for grabs. The pieces will be sold at several Sioux Falls businesses, just in time for the holiday season.

“As our sculptor, Dale Lamphere created the Arc of Dreams, he saved the elements he trimmed off and turned those into works of art. That’s what we have here, we have a limited edition of 200 and on each one of them we have stainless steel, we have titanium nitrate, and jasper stone, which is native to the area,” said SculptorWalk Director Jim Clark.

The pieces will be available starting next week and can be purchased at Rehfeld’s, Sticks & Steel, Rugs & Relics, Piper Arts, and Gunderson’s.