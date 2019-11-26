Rep. Dusty Johnson Delivers Lunches with Meals on Wheels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Earlier in November, the House passed the Dignity in Aging Act, with the support of State Representative Dusty Johnson.

This Act helps programs continue to aid older Americans. Dusty took to the streets of Sioux Falls Tuesday to deliver lunches with Meals on Wheels.

The Dignity in Aging Act creates accountability measures for important social and nutrition services through the Older Americans Act.

It reauthorizes important programs, like Meals on Wheels, to older Americans.

“To me it’s not just about casting votes in Washington, D.C. And make sure we’ve got the money for programs like Meals on Wheels, that’s important. We also want to make sure these programs are working on the local level,” says Johnson

Being an original co-sponsor to DAA, Dusty gets involved as a hands-on volunteer

“I think real leaders lead from the front and you can’t just stay in the safe confines of Washington, D.C. And cast votes to send money out somewhere. You’ve got to be willing to see if those dollars are actually making an impact, actually improving the lives of South Dakotans.”

This isn’t Dusty’s first time volunteering for this program.

“It’s just something you can’t do too much. Here in Sioux Falls there are 450 people a day that rely on Meals on Wheels to have their nutritional needs met. And, it’s exciting to go out and important to go out with volunteers who are making that program successful.”

Meals on Wheels receives partial federal funding.

Though the dollars supporting these programs are important, they can’t function without more volunteers… And that’s something Meals on Wheels greatly needs right now

“We all need to be more involved in our community. We need to take car of each other.”

“We are called to care for our fellow person, our fellow men, our fellow women. And volunteers are a critically important part of making Meals on Wheels work.”

If you’d like to help out Meals on Wheels as a volunteer, you can click here for Active Generation’s website to fill out a form.