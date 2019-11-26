Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Flooded with Food Donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Less than a day after making a desperate plea on facebook for more pet food for their community pet food bank the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society got a big surprise today.

The donations came pouring in! Folks from Schulte Subaru stopped by the shelter earlier today with bags of pet food to help stock the shelves.

The humane society posted a photo yesterday, saying the pet food bank was in desperate need of donations. Many people and area businesses have answered the call for help already.