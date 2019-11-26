Victims of Fatal Crash Near Tulare Were 15, 18 Years Old

TULARE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the two people killed in a crash near Tulare were 15 and 18 years old.

The patrol says three other people were seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash Sunday evening on Highway 281. Authorities say the female teens were in a car that crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck head on. The teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old female driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital in Huron. Two male passengers, ages 29 and 65, were taken to the Huron hospital, then airlifted to Sioux Falls.