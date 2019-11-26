Weather Could Affect Parade of Lights

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Parade of Lights is considered a Sioux Falls tradition.

“It’s a great way to kick off the holidays right in the heart of the city in downtown Sioux Falls on historic Phillips Avenue,” said Sadie Swier, Marketing and Communication Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

The 28th annual Parade of Lights is scheduled to happen Friday evening.

“We’re very excited. This year we’re bringing back themes for the Parade of Lights and so this year it’s called ‘At the Movies,’ which is to promote the reopening of the Sioux Falls State Theater in 2020,” said Swier.

It’s also a record breaking year for floats. Last year, there were 70. This year there are more than 80.

“We’re really, really excited for all of the different floats from the classic ones like Catfish Bay or even the air balloons like pulling the fire. People love those,” said Swier.

Organizers are expecting thousands of people to show up. So they are working hard to prepare. However, they are also keeping a close eye on the weather as there could be strong winds, rain or even snow. Organizers do not believe they’ve ever canceled a parade.

“People of South Dakota and the surrounding communities have been resilient and stayed out no matter what the weather is for the Parade of Lights,” said Swier.

However, it’s something they’re considering if the weather gets bad.

“Safety of the participants in the parade and the guests that are coming to downtown Sioux Falls is our utmost priority. So we just want to be mindful of the weather and want to keep everyone safe,” said Siwer.

At this point, organizers are still planning on hosting the Parade of Lights and are hoping the weather will cooperate. Organizers say they’ll continue to follow the weather. If anything changes they’ll make an announcement Friday morning on the Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. Facebook page.

The parade is scheduled to start Friday at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Sioux Falls.