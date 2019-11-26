Which Turkey Will Trump Pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?

WASHINGTON (AP) – Which Thanksgiving turkey will earn a presidential pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?

The White House is sponsoring an online contest to help President Donald Trump as he contemplates his role in the 30-year-old tradition of sparing the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

According to the White House, Bread is a 45-pound turkey who likes a cherry flavored soft drink called Cheerwine, bluegrass music and college basketball. Butter weighs 47 pounds and enjoys eating sweet potato fries, listening to bagpipes and watching NASCAR.

Trump will name the bird he’ll pardon Tuesday afternoon at the White House. Afterward, he’ll fly to Florida for a campaign rally and to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.