Winter Weather Impacting Sioux Falls Flights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The predicted winter weather is already impacting Sioux Falls flights.

Flights into and out of Sioux Falls have already been canceled.

United has canceled all inbound and outbound flights from Denver.

American canceled flights to and from Dallas, and flights from Phoenix.

As snow continues to fall, there could be much larger impacts on air travel.

Experts with AAA say the airline’s goal is to get you to your destination, but the snow could drastically change your route.

“What the airlines will end up doing is canceling them far enough in advance, so that they can get a hold of you, and say they rerouted you through Chicago versus Dallas, or we rerouted you through Dallas versus Denver,” said AAA Travel Consultant Terry TenCate.

Tencate recommends constantly monitoring both the weather patterns and your flight status.

The expected busiest days for air travel are Wednesday and Sunday.

