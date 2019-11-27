City of Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls issued a snow alert this morning and are reminding residents to stay up to date.

The snow alert began at 5:30 a.m. and will continue until all routes are clear.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin this morning, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow removal ordinances may be ticketed and/or towed after the streets have been cleared.

You can subscribe to email snow alert notifications at siouxfalls.org/snow. Alerts can be sent through text by texting SNOWALERT to 888777.

The city is also offering snow alert updates on Twitter and Facebook.