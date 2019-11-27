DTSF Ready For ‘Small Business Saturday’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s that time of year when our wallets tend to become a little light.

While big box retailers nationwide are doing all they can to lure you in this holiday season, our local small businesses re hoping you’ll remember there is power in spending with them.

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday throughout the nation. Businesses in DTSF are ready, and hoping you’ll walk through their doors.

KDLT News met with business owners and a DTSF representative to find out what makes shopping small so important.