FEMA Rejects Aid Request for 6 South Dakota Counties

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)

South Dakota has lost an appeal for federal funding to rebuild from tornadoes and floods that hit six counties in August.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency ruled that the damage was not severe enough to qualify for federal funding and that the state and the counties – Brule, Custer, Gregory, Lyman, Spink and Tripp – should be able to cover the costs themselves.

South Dakota appealed that decision, but FEMA denied the appeal last week.

Gov. Kristi Noem said she was disappointed and that the counties don’t have sufficient money to rebuild on their own.

South Dakota has received four other presidential disaster declarations this year.