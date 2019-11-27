Former City Councilor, USF Professor Enters Hospice Care

SIOUX FALLS

Long-time city councilor and former Sioux Falls mayoral candidate Kermit Staggers has entered hospice care.

72-year-old staggers served 12 years on the Sioux Falls council and also ran for mayor in 2010. Prior to public service, Staggers spent 32 years teaching both history and political science at the University of Sioux Falls.

During this week’s city informational meeting, Councilor Theresa Stehly says Staggers’ wife asked her to lead the city council in prayer for Kermit.

“Kermit spent 12 years in this facility here, serving our citizens and I have to say, that man exemplified what we should all be doing when it comes to putting citizens first and caring for people,” said Stehly.

During his time on the city council and in the state legislator, Staggers was known as a “fiscal conservative” and aimed to “protect taxpayer dollars.”