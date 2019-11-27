Local Owners Encourage People to Shop Local for “Small Business Saturday”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, the weekend after Thanksgiving is known for being the busiest shopping time of the year.

That includes “Small Business Saturday” on November 30th this year.

Sioux Falls city leaders and store owners are reinforcing just how important the day is.

“Small business is the heartbeat of any strong economy,” says Mayor Paul TenHaken.

In South Dakota, 99% percent of businesses are small businesses, employing 60% of the working population.

This Saturday small businesses not only in Sioux Falls, but across the country are encouraging their communities to put their dollars toward local shops.

“You don’t usually see an online or a big corporate name on the backs on the local community sports… You see small business names on the backs of those shirts and so think about that contribution to tying the whole framework of the economy together,” says Jaime Wood, Small Business Administration District Director.

Big, name-brand companies have posed a threat to small, local businesses. But, they say they are able to offer something large brands can’t.

Owner of Luca’s Boutique, Luca Papini says, “Try to stay behind the small business because of the experience… And then obviously the idea of finding better service.”

“I throw parties and stuff to just get people in the door and give people like a fun experience. So, fashion shows, or just a private party…” says Trish Tilberg, owner of TH Grey.

Mayor TenHaken says, “What we’re seeing now is a resurgence of small, eclectic, unique, stores like this.”

The goal of Small Business Saturday is to remind the community that local stores need their support to survive.

“This is one of the biggest weekends of the year… By far,” says Tilberg, “Just the community’s support in general, we all need that down here and we all need everybody to come together and support the small business.”

For a list of businesses with sales and promotions, go to Facebook and search “Small Business Saturday in downtown Sioux Falls”.