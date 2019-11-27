Over 4,000 Pounds of Pet Food Donated to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Monday, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society posted on Facebook they were in need of pet food.

This morning, they had 4,100 pounds of food donated in the last two days.

The food donated goes towards feeding their animals along with put into the community food bank.

Which is given back into the community to pet owners who can’t afford food.

They’ve had private donations along with businesses holding pet food drives.

Kennel Manager Allison Johnson says even they were shocked by the support from the Sioux Falls Area.

“It’s always appreciated, and we’re always surprised by the response time but we would have never guessed it would’ve been this much food in this little amount of time,” she added. “It’s crazy.”

If you’d like to donate, you can just show up with pet food at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

They are also in need of heavy-duty dog toys.