Police: 58 Accidents in 10 Hour Span in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say 58 accidents happened throughout Sioux Falls during yesterday’s snowfall.

Police say the bulk of those accidents happened between 5-6 p.m. Police received 27 accident reports in that one hour period. None of the accidents resulted in serious injury. The National Weather Service says Sioux Falls received around 3.5 inches.

Sioux Falls Police are also reminding residents of the snow alert that was issued this morning.

“It’s that time of year. We issue hundreds if not thousands of snow tickets every year. The best thing people can do is stay off the streets until they’ve been plowed,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

The snow alert began at 5:30 a.m. and will continue until all routes are clear.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin this morning, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow removal ordinances may be ticketed and/or towed after the streets have been cleared.

You can subscribe to email snow alert notifications at siouxfalls.org/snow. Alerts can be sent through text by texting SNOWALERT to 888777.

The city is also offering snow alert updates on Twitter and Facebook.