Raven Creates 3 New Balloons for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries has again created several new balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Raven made three new balloons this year, SiouxFalls.Business reports. They include “Astronaut Snoopy,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary.”

