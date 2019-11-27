SDSU Excited To Have Another Home Game in FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU football team will have the chance to enjoy Thanksgiving and then get back to work as they prepare for a home game December 7th after getting an unexpected bye as the 7th seed. This puts them in a great position to succeed according to senior Christian Rozeboom. And head coach John Stiegelmeier is really happy for his team, especially the seniors that they have another chance to play in front of their home fans. “Well it’s pretty cool. Our seniors are unbelievable. They’re great leaders, they’re great students, they’re great men and they love to play in this stadium. So it’s a true blessing…” Rozeboom says:”You want to be set up for success at the end of the season. And think this is honestly one of the best situations and scenarios for us to have that success that we want…”

The Jacks will face the winner of the San Diego @ Northern Iowa game from this Saturday. SDSU just beat the panthers 38-7 in the final home game of the season.