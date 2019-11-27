Smash Rooms Break into Sioux Falls Entertainment Scene

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The holidays can be a stressful time of year. Now, one Sioux Falls business is giving you a chance to blow off a little steam. Escapades just opened their new smash rooms.

“I mean you get like a zing. It’s really fun,” said Escapades President, Kari Black.

Smash rooms also known as rage rooms are trending among many escape room businesses. Black was sure it would be a smashing hit in Sioux Falls.

“This is just another extension. It’s another entertainment option. Obviously people are looking for different things to do and it sounded kind of thrilling,” said Black.

Participants suit up for protection. Next they choose their smashing tools from the weapon room. There are everything from bats, crowbars, to frying pans. Then they’re given a tub of random items to smash.

“But if someone finds a nugget that they want, they can certainly take the item home if they can’t bring themselves to break it,” said Black.

Finally comes the fun part. Growing up we’re taught to be careful around breakable items, but at the Smash Room you get to break that rule.

“You get to literally go in a room and just like break all this stuff. It feels like you’re being naughty, like you’re not suppose to be doing it. So it’s just good ole fun,” said Black.

It can also be a good stress reliever, but Black says “we’ve had people say ‘like do I need to be really angry to come in and break things?’ And we actually prefer you’re not. It’s more of a really fun adrenaline rush.”

When researching smash rooms, Black realized some places only offered beer and wine bottles to smash.

“We were like we can do way better than that,” said Black.

She also runs Benson’s Flea Market. Items that vendors and dealers can’t sell, she uses in her smash rooms.

“We actually get all kinds of amazing things, dishes, glasses, vases, weird little animals and we try to find really interesting stuff to smash and try to salvage it before it goes to the landfill,” said Black.

“Every now and then I snap a picture and send it to a buddy of mine and say ‘hey is this worth anything or are we good to smash.’”

So if you’ve ever felt tempted to shatter something breakable, black is giving you permission to do that.

The Smash Rooms are located at Escapades’ new venue on 3509 South Norton Avenue in Sioux Falls. The Smash Rooms cost around $50 dollars per person depending on which option you choose. They also offer gender reveals for anyone who’s expecting.