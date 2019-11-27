Someone You Should Know: Angels in Adoption Award Recipients

SIOUX FALLS

November is National Adoption Month. It’s a time set aside to praise those who’ve opened their hearts, and their homes, to children in need of a loving family.

There’s one family that’s done just that, and that’s why we think they’re “Someone You Should Know”.

“When Mike and I first got married we always said we wanted 3 or 4 kids and our family looks a lot different today than our original plans,” says Adams Thermal Foundation Child Advocate Kim Adams.

Mike and Kim have nine kids. Five of them biological, four of them adopted. Mike and Kim traveled to Ethiopia and Uganda to adopt… a decision they say, changed the lives of everyone involved.

“We are the more lucky ones or the blessed ones to have them in our family and how they add to our family. It’s been just so great to see how our older kids just rally around them,” says Kim.

The Adams realize how different their adopted kid’s lives would be if they didn’t join the family.

“Wouldn’t be going to school, wouldn’t be having a lunch if it wasn’t for the schools there, so we created a foundation that supported the two schools,” says Adams Thermal Foundation president Mike Adams.

Their foundation is called “Adams Thermal Foundation,” and its goal is simple: To break the cycle of poverty in Ethiopia. They’ll do this through education.

“When a child gets an education in Ethiopia, if they make it all the way through and do well on their test which our kids do, they go to college for free. If they go to college for free they transform the family,” says Mike.

The foundation owns two schools in Ethiopia. It also gives people the chance to sponsor a child’s education by paying $35 dollars to help that child go to school.

“It’s our belief that if people understand how many kids are out there that need forever families, they will step up,” says Mike.

The Adams family sees how their adopted kids have impacted the entire family. So does senator John Thune. He nominated the family for the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s “Angels in Adoption” award in Washington, DC.

“Having this foundation and having these eleven-hundred kids, also that I feel like in a way are part of our family too,” says Kim.

Through their foundation, hopefully they’ll give other families that same opportunity.

If you’re interested in getting involved you can find more information on atf.reachapp.co/.