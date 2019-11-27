Study: For Babies Born with HIV, Start Treatment Right Away

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WASHINGTON (AP)

When pregnant women have HIV, proper treatment is critical to prevent the virus from spreading to their babies.

But when newborns are infected, a new study from Botswana suggests starting their own treatment right away – within hours to a few days – is better than waiting even the few weeks to months that’s the norm in many countries.

The Harvard-led research team tracked a small number of youngsters for two years. Children treated the earliest had a much smaller “reservoir” of HIV hiding in their bodies. That reservoir is the reason HIV rebounds when people stop taking their medications.

The earliest-treated youngsters also had a better functioning immune system.

The findings were published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine.