Immersion Center Students Get Their First Thanksgiving Meal

SIOUX FALLS, SD— For many of the ‘Elementary Immersion Center students,’ this was their first taste of a thanksgiving meal in the states.

“Holiday can be really tricky for them because it’s a time where they’re missing their home and they’re missing their and family members. Things are new and exciting here, but unknown. So, coming into a safe place like this; it’s a school, there’s teacher walking them through step by step. It’s just a really awesome opportunity,” said Casey Elder, fourth and fifth-grade Immersion Center teacher.

With the help of ‘Career and Technical Education Academy’ culinary students, the EIC kids learned how to prepare a Thanksgiving meal, set the table, and ate what they helped make in a big family-style dinner.

“Everyone can come together as friends or family, and just enjoy a nice meal together, and share stories and happiness. I think today me doing that, has really made me feel uplifted, and I’m happy I’m able to give them the experience of their first Thanksgiving,” said Deven Rehms, CTE culinary student.

For a former immersion center student, this experience brought back some special memories.

“Oh yeah, I still remember when I was little and used to speak in my native language. These kids are speaking their native languages and they’re really small so it brought me back some memories,” said Yongeeta Baraily, former Immersion Center student and current CTE culinary student.

Yongeeta Baraily came to the US from Nepal.

Since she has been through the program, Baraily wanted to be a role model for the students and even answer all their questions about the US.

“They were asking me a bunch of questions, which was really nice. They’re were asking me, ‘Did you go here or did you go to Washington? Are you going to do this? Are you going to do that? Where are you from? ‘ They were also very interested like I was,” said Baraily.

An experience that has come full circle.

The immersion program is based out of James Adam elementary school, it has 120 students from 15 different countries, many as from Venezuela and Guatemala.