Jackrabbit Men Look For Continued Growth Heading Into Road Trip

Jacks Head Into Three Game Road Swing Off Of 86-77 Win Over Samford

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State improved to a perfect 5-0 in the friendly confines of Frost Arena last night with an 86-77 victory over Samford. Douglas Wilson led the way with a double-double, 30 points and ten rebounds, with Tea’s Noah Friedel also adding a career-high 20 points.

At 6-3 overall the Jacks will get another test on the road over the next week with games at Indiana, Montana State and Colorado State.