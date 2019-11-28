Jackrabbit Men Look For Continued Growth Heading Into Road Trip

Jacks Head Into Three Game Road Swing Off Of 86-77 Win Over Samford
Zach Borg,

 

BROOKINGS, S.D.  —  South Dakota State improved to a perfect 5-0 in the friendly confines of Frost Arena last night with an 86-77 victory over Samford.  Douglas Wilson led the way with a double-double, 30 points and ten rebounds, with Tea’s Noah Friedel also adding a career-high 20 points.

At 6-3 overall the Jacks will get another test on the road over the next week with games at Indiana, Montana State and Colorado State.

