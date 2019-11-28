Jackrabbits Hope To Heal Up During Bye Week

SDSU Could Get Top RB's Back For Playoff Run

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit football team is thankful that they can rest during the opening weekend of the FCS Playoffs.

That’s partly because South Dakota State really needed the bye week to get healthy for their playoff push. Though it’s unlikely starting quarterback J’Bore Gibbs will return, there’s hope that the extra time off will help allow running backs Pierre Strong Jr. & CJ Wilson to heal up and be ready to play when the Jacks play their second round game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on December 7th at 1 PM. State will play the winner of this Saturday’s FCS First Round playoff game between Northern Iowa and San Diego at 1 PM in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

And it’s a little easier to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in peace when you don’t have a game in 48 hours to prepare for too!