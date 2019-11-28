One Smart Cam Worth Gifting (to Yourself) This Holiday Season

And, it's one of the most economical on the market

The Wyze camera is easy to use and easy to access, according to one of our cyber experts on KDLT News Today. Will Bushee told KDLT’s Carleen Wild how he bought the camera to prove it most likely couldn’t do all it said it could do, but to his surprise he’s now recommending it to others. Learn more about why Bushee is a big fan of the Wyze security camera, which retails for about $25 typically, in the interview below.