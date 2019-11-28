Shoppers Take Advantage of Black Friday Deals on Thanksgiving

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Stores all across the Sioux Falls area opened up for Black Friday Deals today. Some opened earlier this afternoon like JCPenney and Gordmans, others like Best Buy and Target opened at five o’clock. The Mall also opened at five o’clock but not all the stores are open tonight. Tomorrow morning is when the rest of the stores will open up on actually Black Friday, but today on Thanksgiving, some shoppers were willing to brave the elements for that special deal.

“I was here last year and it wasn’t that bad, but I was way at the back of the line. I decided that it would be easier to come here earlier so I didn’t have to wait and I could get a ticket and look around,” said Dominic Kosbab. “I don’t have to worry about getting it.”

Sheila Langlotz added, “I mean of course the deals are great but really it’s just to have fun with my daughter and my mom. It’s just something we do every year, a tradition. We just like to have fun and we like to people watch and of course we like to get the best deals we can.”

Lindsey Stewart said, “We hurry up and eat early on thanksgiving so we can get out and get the best deals. I do a lot of the shopping for my family who has to work and has other things going on so I am just out for the good deals.”

“We’re in line because we wanted to be the first of many people so we would have a shot at the teddy bear, and the $100 certificate. There are some specials in there we are going to try and get. We came all the way from Missouri,” said Barbara Woods.

“I’ve been doing this for like three years because my mom got me in on it,” Audrey Langlotz continued. “Its just really fun, exciting just to see all the people like running to go get the new deals and stuff.”

Whatever the reason Black Friday is always a busy start to the holiday shopping season.