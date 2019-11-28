Szymanski’s Buzzer Beater Highlights USF’s Perfect Hawaiian Getaway

Coo Sweep Oahu Thanksgiving Classic To Improve To 7-0

HONOLULU, HI — The only thing that could possibly have matched the beauty of surroundings in Honolulu, Hawaii for the Sioux Falls’ women’s basketball team was the quality of their play at the Oahu Thanksgiving Classic.

The Coo went 3-0 during the holiday tournament highlighted by Mariah Szymanski’s dramatic buzzer beater to defeat Hawaii Pacific 79-77 on Wednesday. USF defeated Hawaii Hilo 70-60 on Wednesday and wrapped up their trip on Thanksgiving with a 75-41 win over Chaminade.

The 19th-ranked Cougars are now 7-0 and return to NSIC play a week from tomorrow at Concordia-St. Paul.

Click on the video viewer to see Szymanski’s dramatic game winner!