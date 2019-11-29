HARRISBURG

Lincoln County authorities arrested a 24-year-old woman after they say she drunkenly drove through several yards and damaged property overnight.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect drove through several yards in northeast Harrisburg, impacting roughly 14 city blocks. Authorities say the suspect drove over sidewalks, over snow banks, through construction areas, through a Christmas display and over a set of mailboxes.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect’s bumper and license plate through the help of citizens.

Authorities arrested a 24-year-old Harrisburg woman on DUI, reckless driving, intentional damage to property, and other charges.

The sheriff’s office is asking homeowners to check their property and report any damage by calling 605-764-5651.