Authorities Identify 15-Year-Old, 18-Year-Old Killed in Head-On Crash

SIOUX FALLS

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified two teens that were killed in a head-on crash last Sunday.

Authorities say 15-year-old Kylee Sanborn and 18-year-old Jayna Sanborn from McPherson County were both killed in the crash. Authorities say the teens were on Highway 281 near Tulare when their car crossed the center lane and hit a truck head on.

All three of the occupants in the truck are from Michigan and received serious non-life threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.