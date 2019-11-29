Highway Patrol: Passenger Killed in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash

CAVOUR, S.D.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a one-vehicle rollover crash overnight south of Cavour.

Authorities say a 1992 Dodge D250 pickup was southbound on 409th Avenue when the driver lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle went into the east ditch, rolled and came to rest in standing water in the ditch.

Both passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle. The 37-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old passenger received minor injuries and was taken to the Huron hospital. The 31-year-old driver was not injured.

Authorities say none of the occupants were wearing seat belts and that charges are pending against the driver.

The Highway Patrol is witholding the names of those involved pending family notification.

The Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.