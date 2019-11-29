Homemade Gifts: Marshmallow Creme Crunch Brownies

This decadent dessert is one you may have a tough time giving away this holiday season

Staci Perry Mergenthal shared both her favorite thing to do with Thanksgiving leftovers, and something a lot more chocolatey and delicious for you to give a try this holiday season. This Marshmallow Creme Crunch Brownie recipe is a favorite among her followers on Pinterest and her blog. One taste and you’ll understand why. Check out our segment with Mergenthal and the morning team below, and click here for the recipe!