Interest in Boys Gymnastics Growing in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-When it comes to sports, there are plenty of options you can sign your kids up for. However, in eastern South Dakota one sport was lacking in options for boys. So a father and son decided to do something about that.

17-year-old Noah Hansen always wanted to do gymnastics.

“I first kind of like recognized the sport when I watched the Olympics on t.v. in 2008,” said Noah.

Better yet he wanted to compete in the sport. There was only one problem. In eastern South Dakota, he couldn’t find any competitive gymnastics teams for boys.

“We almost went to the point where we were going to rent an apartment in Minneapolis or Omaha just to get him close to a gym, so he can learn to compete,” said Garret Hansen, Noah’s dad.

Instead his dad who now goes by Coach Garret stepped in.

“Eventually I stumbled across the fact that I could become a gymnastics coach and take him to meets,” said Garret.

However, they needed a place to practice. So Power and Grace in Sioux Falls offered up their facility. They have boys equipment for their recreational boys classes.

“And four seasons ago he started competing as the only male competitive gymnast in eastern South Dakota,” said Garret.

“It’s very cool competing against other athletes and pushing myself to that next step and seeing other athletes and knowing they are doing something and I can do it too,” said Noah.

Last year, they took this endeavor to the next level by starting a competitive boys team.

“We are a pretty large city and to not have something like that just seems like we’re not offering what should be there.,” said Garret.

There are currently six boys on the team ranging from seven to 17 years old, competing at all different levels. Noah McGee is in level 4.

“I think it’s really fun and it makes me push myself,” said McGee.

Him and his teammates have been working hard.

“Practice. Round off back-handspring, keeping my legs together and doing this type of vault,” said Keagan Thornton who is in level 4.

They will all be competing in events throughout the region this upcoming year. Showing what South Dakota boys gymnastics has to offer.

Boys can compete from six to 18 years old. Anyone who is interested in the team can contact Power and Grace Gymnastics. It is a year round commitment.