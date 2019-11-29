It’s a Win-Win For Sioux Falls Local Businesses on Black Friday

SIOUX FALLS, SD—With Christmas being right around the corner, many businesses are hoping to take advantage of the Black Friday crowds.

“Yeah of course, yeah, it’s fun. Like I said it’s fun to have busier traffic and just have a different type of clientele in the store,” said Chrisanne Evertz, manager of Evereve.

Evereve, a woman’s boutique shop, opened up at Empire Mall this past fall.

Although this is their first Black Friday at their new location, they still are expecting booming numbers.

“We just opened up in September. From what I heard from the mall we’re hoping to have double our normal, I guess, Friday,” said Evertz.

It’s not just the local customers that come in to get the deals, this is a day that brings in people who normally wouldn’t visit stores like this one.

“A lot of people from smaller towns are coming here, that wouldn’t regularly be here. So, I feel like they’re not just shopping at the mall, they’re shopping all over the city. So, it’s defiantly bringing up money period into the city,” said Evertz.

While people are out shopping, they often need to refuel. That’s where area restaurants are seeing the perks of Black Friday.

“It’s a not a normal Friday. Typically, we are busy, but we about three times as busy on a Black Friday or any other holiday,” said Travis Nye, 10th street Flyboy Donuts manager.

Fly Donuts says they made about 10,000 donuts today because of the holiday shoppers.

With so many customers coming in, they say it’s a win-win for nearly all Sioux Falls businesses.

“When they come in they get something to eat, you know those people are shopping local and keeping the money local here in Sioux Falls. That’s great! Because it keeps Sioux Falls going and we’re supporting one other that’s what we’re all about,” said Nye.

Nothing like a donut to go along with your shopping.