Police: 65 Reports of Stolen Vehicles in Past Month

SIOUX FALLS

Police say they have received 65 reports of stolen vehicles in the last month alone throughout Sioux Falls.

Police say the keys were left in the vehicle in the majority of the cases. Police are reminding residents to lock their cars.

“It is so important for people to recognize that they need to take their keys out of their vehicles when their vehicles are left unattended, that will greatly increase the likelihood of your vehicle not getting stolen, is by simply removing your keys,” said Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Kooistra.