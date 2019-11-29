Police Investigate Along Bike Trail After Report of Stabbing Nearby

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Authorities were out investigating on the bike trail Friday night after a report of a stabbing nearby.

Details are limited. Sioux Falls police say because the incident involves juveniles, they aren’t releasing any information at this time. What we know from Metro Communications dispatch is that around 6:30 p.m., first responders were called to the 3200 block of W. Rivers Edge Way for a report of a stabbing. There was also police presence near that area on the bike trail along the Big Sioux River north of 41st Street.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.