Police Searching for Suspect in Hit-and-Run with Stolen Vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle.

Police responded to a stolen vehicle report Friday morning near Dardanella Drive and Christopher Avenue. Patrolling officers spotted the stolen vehicle less than an hour later near 18th Street and Marion Road. Police say the vehicle fled from officers and that they did not pursue it.

Police say about 10 minutes later, they received a call that the vehicle had crashed into two garages in a neighborhood near 16th Street and Marion Road. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to the scene because of structural integrity concerns.

Police say the unknown suspect fled the scene on the foot.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are continuing the investigation.