Stauber & Stampede Stop Sioux City To Start First Win Streak

4-2 Win Marks First Consecutive Victories Of The Season For Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede continued their win streak at home with a 4-2 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe, Jared Westcott, Evan Nause and Cam MacDonald all scored in the victory. Jaxson Stauber made his second consecutive start in net, saving 24 of 26 shots.

The Sioux Falls Stampede came out of the gates a little sluggish as rival Sioux City out-muscled and out-paced the Herd in the opening minutes following the Thanksgiving day break. The Musketeers grabbed the first goal of the game 5:14 into the period from Kirklan Irey, assisted by Tommy Pasanen. The Musketeers continued to outshoot Sioux Falls 8-0 in the first 10 minutes. Stampede forward Isaac Hankemeyer-Howe tied it up with a beautiful stick-handling goal in front of Sioux City goaltender Ethan Haider for the score. Will Dineen assisted on the play at the 17:31 mark of the period.

The Herd took control of the game with a Jared Westcott goal 2:02 in the period, his third of the season, on a deflection in the slot from defenseman Evan Nause. Sioux City was able to tie the game up 10 minutes later off a goal from Anthony Kehrer with the assists provided by Viktor Masilevich and Ian Malcolmson.

Defenseman Nause scored the go-ahead goal with :40 seconds remaining in the second with a shot from the blue line that beat Haider over the shoulder to take a 3-2 lead.

For much of the final frame, the Herd kept Sioux City out of their defensive zone, mustering 15 shots on goal to eight from the Musketeers. With the goaltender pulled, Cam MacDonald pick-pocketed the puck in the offensive zone for an empty-net score in the closing seconds. The score was MacDonald’s fourth in three games.

Both teams finished 0 for 3 on the power play.

Jaxson Stauber played in net for the Stampede for his second start in as many games since returning to the team earlier in the week. He now holds 2-0-0 record, a 1.50 goals-against average and .938 save-percentage this season. The Plymouth, Minnesota native also recorded his twenty-sixth career win in net and is now tied seventh all-time in team wins with John Murray and Stephon Williams.

The Herd will close out the Thanksgiving holiday week set of games with their annual Teddy Bear Toss on tomorrow night, presented by BiteSquad. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear to throw on the ice when the Stampede score the first goal of the game. Fans can also write their seat number on the tag for the chance to win prizes. Puck drop at 7:05 p.m. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede