Staying Safe During Winter Weather Travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-There were multiple car accidents throughout South Dakota Friday due to slick and icy roads. So KDLT’s Miranda Paige spoke to South Dakota Highway Patrol about safe driving reminders as you hit the road.

“People forget that we do have winter every year and then we kind of have to go through that learning curb the first few storms,” said Lt. Robert Whisler.

Highway patrol says if there is any precipitation like snow or rain assume the roads are icy.

“If you come outside and the sidewalk is frozen or your car has ice on it, expect the road has ice on it and be prepared to give yourself more time,” said Whisler.

Increase your following distance and the time you take to slow down for stop signs. They also urge people to avoid distractions while driving.

“We develop the bad habits that we probably should avoid. We let the items in the vehicle distract us, whether it’s the radio to climate control and definitely as we all know, cell phones are becoming a huge distraction,” said Whisler.

Also, be mindful of what the cars around you are doing.

“Be aware that everybody else is kind of in their own little world with all their plans that they have going on. Just be aware and an old adage of drive defensively,” said Whisler.

Highway patrol says a big mistake people make is not clearing all the snow off their car. Instead, they clear off just a little area to see out of.

“It’s illegal to have anything blocking your vision. So all of your windows need to be cleared off,” said Whisler.

If you don’t, it could also cause excess snow to fall off your car impairing other drivers from seeing. By following these driving reminders you can help protect yourself and those driving around you.

On Tuesday, police say nearly 60 accidents happened throughout Sioux Falls in a span of just ten hours because of snow.