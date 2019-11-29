Volunteers Go the Extra Mile on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Some volunteers went the extra step to truly get into the Thanksgiving spirit, as the Banquet and St. Francis House volunteers gave up their Thanksgiving to make sure others were special.

“You know how it goes after you have your Thanksgiving dinner, what do you do? You just lay around and sleep off your turkey cap-stand or whatever it is and watch football. Well we thought we could do something more useful,” said Dennis Paulson, St. Francis House volunteer.

The Paulson’s have made it a family tradition to give back.

Dennis and his wife Louis have been volunteering at the St. Francis House for six years.

This year they helped prepare dinner over 80 residents at the house.

Paulson says it’s the people that keep them coming back.

“The thing I noticed about the St. Francis House is the hospitality here for us is tremendous. Everybody is willing to put out a helping hand and they’re very appreciative during the meal and while we’re working in the kitchen here,” said Paulson.

“It’s a good feeling, the more you kind of do it and kind of get over the fear of well I don’t know what to do or say and you just enjoy people and have conversations with them it’s a great feeling,” said Ellen Lacroix, the Banquet volunteer.

Lacroix is the owner of River’s Edge in White River, South Dakota.

Since she couldn’t help feed people at her restaurant because of the ice on the roads, she decided helping out the Banquet would be the next best thing.

“I just know there is a lot of need in Sioux Falls. I just thought it would make me feel better too if I got out of the house and came here and helped,” said Lacroix.

Just a little bit of giving on the giving Holiday.