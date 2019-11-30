Downtown Sioux Falls Hosts Small Business Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today was Small Business Saturday across the nation, a day to remind people to shop local.

The Saturday after thanksgiving is a day dedicated to shopping small.

Some may refer to boutiques and other small stores but restaurants and bars are also included.

On a day that celebrates small businesses, Sticks and Steel owner, Terri Schuver, reflects on what local businesses bring to the community.

“We tend to be the ones with the names on the back of the little league teams t-shirts and the ones that support the local charities. Both with time, and money and energy. It’s really nice to have the community come out and support us on a special day,” Schuver said.