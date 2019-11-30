Florida Gulf Coast Stuns SDSU In Cancun Challenge Finale

Jacks Fall On Late Layup 71-70

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



CANCUN, MEX — South Dakota State women’s basketball dropped a heartbreaker against Florida Gulf Coast in the final game of the Cancun Challenge on Saturday, as the Jacks fell 71-70 in the final seconds to snap a five-game winning streak.

SDSU fell to 5-3 and went 2-1 in the Cancun Challenge, while FGCU improved to 8-1 and finished the Cancun Challenge 3-0.

“In some ways we played well enough to win, both teams certainly did,” said head coach Aaron Johnston. “The last 30 seconds are obviously hard to swallow. We just had chances to win and finish the game.”

Myah Selland turned in another impressive performance with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds. Paiton Burckhard recorded 17 points and tied her career-best of nine rebounds. Tori Nelson posted 12 points and pulled down five boards.

The Jackrabbits outrebounded its opponent for the fifth straight game as it held a 34-26 advantage on the boards. FGCU was led by Keri Jewett-Giles with 24 points.

The Eagles held an 8-7 advantage midway through the first quarter, but a Burckhard layup and a 3-pointer by Nelson set the Jackrabbits ahead, 12-8. State held onto its lead through the remainder of the quarter, but a trio of FGCU free throws cut the Jacks’ advantage to 16-15.

A 9-0 run set the Eagles ahead 27-22 with 5:17 remaining in the first half. The score reached a tie twice, but Paiton Burckhard went on a fastbreak, scoring at the last second to put the Jacks ahead 35-33 at halftime.

SDSU outscored Florida Gulf Coast 21-16 in the third quarter. A late 6-0 run gave the Jacks its largest lead of seven points entering the final frame. State led 68-63 when a FGCU 3-pointer and a trio of free throws gave the Eagles a one-point advantage. Selland made a layup with nine second remaining to put the Jacks ahead, but Florida Gulf Coast answered with a basket of their own to seal a late 71-70 win.

“I still feel good about where we are right now,” Johnston said. “Our team has really progressed and I thought we played very well. Offensively it was probably one of our more efficient games. We took better care of the basketball and I thought our shot selection was really good. We did all the things we needed to do to win, we just needed to finish the game better.”

Game Notes

Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard were named to the Cancun Challenge all-tournament team.

The Jackrabbits are now 1-3 all-time against the Eagles.

Myah Selland scored a season-best 20 points and averaged 17 points per game at the Cancun Challenge.

Paiton Burckhard tied her career-best of nine rebounds for the second time this week.

The Jackrabbits have had three players reach double figures in the last three games.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home to host Coppin State on Thursday at Frost Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics