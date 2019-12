Great Shots Netting Falls, Won’t Change Open Date

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On the North side of Sioux Falls, the recent weather has caused the nets at Great Shots to fall down.

Sanford says that the nets are designed to release when winds reach a certain speed.

They say the falling of the nets is weather related and once the weather is safe, crews will work to put them back up.

Great Shots is set to open on December 6th and Sanford says they still plan on opening doors that day.